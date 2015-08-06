Aug 6 Botox-maker Allergan Plc's quarterly revenue more than doubled, helped by higher sales of its branded drugs in North America.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $243.1 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of $48.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Allergan's revenue rose to $5.76 billion from $2.67 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)