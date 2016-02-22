BRIEF-Organigram enters into LoI to acquire Trauma Healing Centers
Feb 22 Allergan Plc, which is in the process of being bought by Pfizer Inc, reported a 73.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performance in its branded drugs business which includes Botox and Restasis eye drops.
The Dublin-based company posted a net loss of $700.5 million, or $1.78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $732.9 million, or $3.34 per share.
Revenue rose to $4.20 billion from $2.42 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.