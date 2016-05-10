BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 10 Allergan Plc, whose $160 billion merger with Pfizer Inc fell apart last month, reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by a strong performance by its branded drugs business, which includes Botox and the eye drug Restasis.
The company reported net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $186.1 million, or 47 cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $535.2 million, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.80 billion from $2.56 billion.
Allergan said its board had authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million