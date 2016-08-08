Aug 8 Allergan Plc reported a bigger second-quarter loss as its Alzheimer's drug, Namenda IR, lost patent exclusivity.

The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders increased to $571.3 million, or $1.44 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $312.7 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose marginally to $3.68 billion from $3.63 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)