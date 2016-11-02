Nov 2 Allergan Plc reported a 4.4
percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for
key products such as Botox and Restatis eye drops, and the
company expanded its share buyback program by $5 billion to $15
billion.
Net revenue rose to $3.62 billion from $3.47 billion in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30.
The company also initiated a regular quarterly cash dividend
of 70 cents per share, payable in the first quarter of 2017.
Chief Executive Brent Saunders has orchestrated a string of
acquisitions since the Dublin-based drugmaker's planned
$160-billion merger with Pfizer Inc collapsed in April,
due to new U.S. tax regulations.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)