Sept 26 T. Rowe Price, the second largest
shareholder in Allergan Inc, said on Friday that it
wants the company to hold off on making major moves before a
Dec. 18 special shareholder meeting, and criticized the board's
corporate governance.
The Baltimore-based investment firm is the second Allergan
shareholder in two days to criticize the maker of Botox
anti-wrinkle injections, which is trying to fend off a hostile,
$53.7-billion takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc.
The special meeting was requested by shareholders led by
activist Bill Ackman for a vote on replacing most of
California-based Allergan's directors. A revamped board might
then hold talks with Valeant about its stock and cash offer,
which has been championed by Ackman.
Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management is
Allergan's largest shareholder.
T. Rowe Price has for several months watched the Allergan
board's corporate governance practices with "growing concern,"
said spokesman Bill Benintende in a statement.
"The issues to be voted on at the special meeting of
shareholders on Dec. 18 are of such importance that they impose
a special duty on the board to refrain from approving any
significant, irreversible commitments by the company between now
and then unless shareholders are offered the opportunity to vote
on them," Benintende said. "We believe this should apply even in
the event of all-cash acquisitions that do not ordinarily
require a shareholder vote."
Allergan recently revived discussions to buy Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd in order to fend off Valeant.
Allergan officials were not immediately available for
comment.
T. Rowe Price owned a 5.4 percent stake in Allergan and 4.6
percent of Laval, Quebec-based Valeant as of June 30.
On Thursday, Pentwater Capital Management criticized
Allergan for refusing to talk with Valeant or Actavis PLC
, another company that has approached Allergan.
Valeant, meanwhile, got a boost on the same day when hedge
fund ValueAct Capital said it would return to Valeant's board
and that it planned to increase its stake in the company.
Allergan shares rose 1.8 percent in New York in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Tom
Brown)