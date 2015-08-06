Aug 6 Allergan Plc said on Thursday it
received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking
information on marketing and pricing of its generic drugs.
The department has previously issued subpoenas to generic
drugmakers, including Impax Laboratories Inc and
Lannett Co Inc, as part of investigations into rising
prices for generic drugs. (1.usa.gov/1IQILbO)
The subpoena, which the company received in June, also seeks
information about communications with competitors regarding the
generic products, Allergan said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1JOFbzL)
The Irish drugmaker on Thursday reported
better-than-expected revenue for the first full quarter since
the merger of Actavis and Allergan.
The combined company was named Allergan after the deal
closed.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)