July 11 Allergan Inc advised its
stockholders to refrain from taking any action in response to
Pershing Square Capital Management's proposal to replace a
majority of the botox maker's board.
William Ackman's Pershing Square has been pushing for a
special meeting of Allergan shareholders to consider the removal
of six directors and the appointment of its slate of nominees.
"We believe Pershing Square's attempt to replace a majority
of the Allergan Board is a further effort to support Valeant in
its bid to acquire Allergan at a grossly inadequate price,"
Allergan said on Friday.
The company has been trying to fight off a $53 billion
hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
and activist investor William Ackman since late April.
Allergan is expected to unveil details of its plan to remain
a stand-alone company when it releases second-quarter results
this month.
The company has said it is considering acquisitions of its
own, additional spending cuts or taking on debt to buy back
shares.
(Reporting By Anjali Rao Koppala; Editing by Joyjeet Das)