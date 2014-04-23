April 23 The chief executive officer of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals, which made a $47 billion unsolicited
offer for competitor Allergan Inc. on Tuesday, said
during an interview on CNBC that he was "disappointed" with
Allergan's so-called poison pill.
Allergan on Tuesday night said that its board of directors
had adopted a one-year stockholder rights plan to give it more
time to consider takeover proposals. The Valeant offer was made
with Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund, which built
up a stake in the company.
"We are disappointed but on the other hand, I think this
deal will get done," Valeant CEO Michael Pearson said on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)