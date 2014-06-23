BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
June 23 Allergan Inc on Monday advised investors not to sell their shares to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International which launched a hostile takeover offer for the California-based Botox maker last week, saying it was "grossly inadequate."
Allergan said its advisors Goldman Sachs & Co. and BofA Merrill Lynch told the board on June 21 the offer was inadequate from a financial point of view.
The recommendation was consistent with Allergan's previous rejections of Valeant's $52 billion cash and stock offer. The Canadian company and activist investor William Ackman, who owns nearly a 10 percent stake in Allergan, made a joint bid to acquire the company in April.
Allergan said in a statement that because of Valeant's declining share price, the offer is now worth about $173.20 per share, down from the $179.25 per share it reached on May 30.
It said that the offer undervalues its "industry-leading position, financial performance, strong balance sheet, exceptional management and growth prospects." Allergan reiterated its goal to increase adjusted earnings by 20 to 25 cents per share and generate $14 billion in free cash flow in the next five years. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
