Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Aug 1 Allergan Inc, which is fighting a $51 billion hostile takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and activist investor William Ackman, on Friday filed a federal lawsuit alleging they violated insider trading laws and engaged in other fraudulent practices.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.