Sept 22 A U.S. court ordered drugmaker Allergan Inc to produce board documents related to its strategy to counter the hostile bid by William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management and Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International .

The court denied Allergan's request for a protective order regarding the documents and ordered the company to produce "unredacted copies of the documents". (1.usa.gov/1rs5Rgt) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)