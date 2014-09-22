BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
Sept 22 A U.S. court ordered drugmaker Allergan Inc to produce board documents related to its strategy to counter the hostile bid by William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management and Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International .
The court denied Allergan's request for a protective order regarding the documents and ordered the company to produce "unredacted copies of the documents". (1.usa.gov/1rs5Rgt) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: