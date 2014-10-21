US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
BOSTON Oct 21 Allergan Inc said on Tuesday that it believes there is no evidence to support Valeant Pharmaceuticals and hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management's claims that its chief executive officer spearheaded a campaign to spread misinformation about Valeant.
"Allergan stands by its statements regarding the unsustainability of Valeant's business, and we welcome the opportunity for a full hearing on Valeant's business model at the appropriate time," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mNW5az Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.