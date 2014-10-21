BOSTON Oct 21 Allergan Inc said on Tuesday that it believes there is no evidence to support Valeant Pharmaceuticals and hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management's claims that its chief executive officer spearheaded a campaign to spread misinformation about Valeant.

"Allergan stands by its statements regarding the unsustainability of Valeant's business, and we welcome the opportunity for a full hearing on Valeant's business model at the appropriate time," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)