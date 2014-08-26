Aug 26 Allergan Inc said on Tuesday that
it has scheduled a special shareholders meeting for Dec. 18,
when activist investor Bill Ackman, who supports a hostile bid
for the company by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, will
attempt to oust most of its board.
Although Allergan set a date for the meeting, it said in a
Delaware court filing that it will review the validity of the
shareholder requests for the meeting on Sept. 4.
California-based Allergan, the maker of Botox anti-wrinkle
skin injections, is trying to fend off a $49 billion hostile
takeover by Canada's Valeant. Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management, Allergan's biggest shareholder, hopes to see a
revamped Allergan board that would be willing to negotiate with
Valeant.
Ackman said on Friday that investors holding 31 percent of
Allergan shares had asked for the meeting. Pershing Square said
it also filed a lawsuit in Delaware to require Allergan to
schedule the meeting, anticipating that the company would likely
fight doing so.
At least 25 percent of shareholder support is necessary
under Allergan's bylaws to call the meeting.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Leslie Adler)