Oct 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that he is confident a revised bid for Allergan Inc will be worth over $200 per share, once Valeant's stock rises and with cash added to the offer.

Pearson said Valeant could make a revised offer at any time and that the company's stock has been hurt by Allergan's criticism and uncertainty about whether a deal will get done. Valeant's offer is currently worth about $176 per share. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)