Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
June 10 Allergan Inc's "inaccurate and misleading statements" and unsupported arguments about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc leaves Valeant no choice but to take its $53 billion takeover offer directly to Allergan shareholders, Valeant said on Tuesday.
Allergan's board has been unwilling to meet with Valeant, which it must do to properly gauge the value of Valeant's offer, spokeswoman Laurie Little said in a statement. Allergan rejected Valeant's most recent offer earlier in the day. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives