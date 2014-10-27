Oct 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it is prepared to improve its offer for
Allergan Inc to at least $200 per share.
The Botox maker's shares closed at $184.21 on Friday.
Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in a letter to
Allergan's board that Allergan's stock would not be trading at
the multiples it is now if it were not for Valeant's offer.
Pearson told Reuters last week that a possible revised
stock-and-cash bid would be worth more than $200 per share,
assuming that Valeant's stock rises, and would include more
cash.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)