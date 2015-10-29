(Adds Allergan CEO comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 29 Warner Chilcott US Sales LLC, now part of
Botox maker Allergan Plc, agreed to plead guilty to
felony healthcare fraud and pay $125 million to resolve U.S.
charges that it paid kickbacks to doctors to induce them to
prescribe several of its drugs.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which announced the
settlement, also said former Warner Chilcott President W. Carl
Reichel was arrested in Boston on Thursday and charged with one
count of conspiring to pay kickbacks.
At least four other people have pleaded guilty or been
charged over Warner Chilcott's activities, the department said.
The settlement resolves charges that from 2009 to 2013,
Warner Chilcott illegally marketed seven drugs, including Asacol
to treat ulcerative colitis, and Actonel and Atelvia to treat
post-menopausal osteoporosis.
Investigators said this marketing included the making of
payments or offering of perks such as expensive restaurant meals
to persuade doctors to prescribe the drugs.
Warner Chilcott agreed to pay a $22.94 million criminal fine
and admit to paying kickbacks, improperly inducing insurers to
pay for Atelvia prescriptions, and making unsubstantiated claims
about Actonel.
It also agreed to pay $102.06 million to the U.S. government
and states to resolve civil charges that it caused false claims
to be submitted to government healthcare programs.
Allergan is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has offices in
Parsippany, New Jersey. It said it cooperated with the U.S.
probe and had previously set aside funds for the accord.
Chief Executive Brent Saunders said in a statement that
Allergan is committed to operating "in full compliance with the
regulations and high ethical standards we have set."
Reichel, 57, of Chester, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty at a
hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal in Boston,
and was released without bail, said his lawyer Joe Savage.
"The charges brought today by the U.S. Attorney's office are
false," said Savage, a partner at Goodwin Procter. "For more
than 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Carl Reichel
worked hard and did the right thing, and these baseless claims
can't change that."
Whistleblowers who sued Warner Chilcott under the federal
False Claims Act in 2011 will receive $22.9 million from the
civil settlement, the Justice Department said.
Warner Chilcott was acquired by Actavis Plc in October 2013.
Actavis bought Allergan in March 2015 and took its name.
Also on Thursday, Allergan confirmed that it is in
preliminary talks to merge with drugmaker Pfizer Inc.
The cases are U.S. ex rel Alexander et al v. Warner Chilcott
Plc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No.
11-01121; and U.S. v. Reichel in the same court, No.
15-cr-10324.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Alan
Crosby and G Crosse)