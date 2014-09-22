Sept 22 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :

* 13 pct increase in gross FY revenue (excluding rebate and discounts) to 46.8 mln stg (2013: 41.5 mln stg)

* FY gross profit increased 10 pct to 30.0 mln stg (2013: 27.3 mln stg)

* Whilst European allergy market faces a number of challenges, our continuing momentum across all segments gives us confidence that outlook for Allergy Therapeutics remains positive

* Expect to improve our market share again next year and to further consolidate our position in our European markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: