BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
LONDON Dec 27 Allergy Therapeutics PLC : * Terminated agreement with Lincoln medical for anapen distribution rights in
a number of countries
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)