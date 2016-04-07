April 7 Belgian real estate company Immobel
agreed to buy peer Allfin in a deal which values the
group at 286 million euros ($326.47 million), the group said in
a statement on Thursday.
Combining the businesses will create the largest listed real
estate developer in the country, with joint assets of more than
850 million euros.
Allfin currently owns 29.85 percent of Immobel.
Immobel said it planned to issue 201 million euros of new
shares at an 18.7 percent premium, compared to the average share
price, to pay for the deal. Allfin's controlling shareholder
Marnix Galle would hold 58.77 percent of the new group.
The transaction is expected to be completed end of June
2016.
