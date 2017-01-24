LONDON Jan 24 Banks have committed up to 630m
of debt financing to back a potential sale of Allfunds Bank
mutual fund platform owned by Santander Asset Management
and Intesa Sanpaolo as interested buyers get
shortlisted, banking sources said.
Santander Asset Management and Intesa, which own 50% each of
the Madrid-based firm, have decided to sell their shares, hiring
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley to advise on
the process, which is being carried out as a competitive
auction, the sources said.
BAML and Morgan Stanley have provided a staple financing
totalling around 630m, which equates to roughly 5.5x Allfunds'
approximate 115m Ebitda, the sources said.
The staple financing is made up of an all-senior high-yield
bond financing.
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent, Hellman &
Friedman as well as Permira are thought to have made it through
to the second round of the bidding process, alongside China's
Legend Holding, after first round bids were submitted on January
13, the sources said.
Bain and Advent have often teamed up over the years to
secure joint control of several European financial services and
payment firms, most recently Concardis. Prior tie-ups resulted
in the acquisitions of Worldpay and Nets,
which both listed on European stock markets, as well as Italy's
Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI).
"The staple financing is similar to the ICBPI debt
financing," one of the sources said.
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Permira and SAM
declined to comment. Advent, Hellman & Friedman, Legend Holding,
Allfunds Bank, Grupo Santander and Intesa were not immediately
available to comment.
Mid-sized asset managers appeal to private equity investors
as they generate stable returns and offer scope for growth over
a three- to five-year period.
Established in 2000 to provide access to open architecture
investment funds market, Allfunds has more than 200bn of assets
under management.
It offers more than 47,000 funds and has an extensive
network of more than 503 clients including commercial and
private banks, fund managers and insurers.
