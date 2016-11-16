UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Nov 16 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday it had kicked off a process for the possible sale of its 50 percent stake in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank.
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, holds the stake through its asset management unit Eurizon Capital.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts