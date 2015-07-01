BRIEF-Illumina CEO Francis Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 mln - SEC Filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
July 1 Madrid-based Allfunds Bank has named Simon Shapland as head of UK and Ireland, effective immediately.
Shapland previously worked at RBC Investor and Treasury Services, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, as managing director of UK and the Middle East.
He will report to Gianluca Renzini, deputy general manager, Allfunds said on Wednesday.
Allfunds is equally owned by Banco Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.