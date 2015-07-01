July 1 Madrid-based Allfunds Bank has named Simon Shapland as head of UK and Ireland, effective immediately.

Shapland previously worked at RBC Investor and Treasury Services, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, as managing director of UK and the Middle East.

He will report to Gianluca Renzini, deputy general manager, Allfunds said on Wednesday.

Allfunds is equally owned by Banco Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)