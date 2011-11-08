BRUSSELS Nov 8 Danish dairy cooperative Arla Foods secured EU approval on Tuesday to acquire German peer Allgauland, as the competition watchdog said that the combined group would continue face sufficient competition.

The European Commission said in a statement that the acquisition would not give rise to serious competition concerns in the supply of products such as liquid dairy cream, packet butter, non-flavoured quark and cheese.

It also said it would not affect the market for whey protein concentrate, lactose and permeate, where Arla's activities overlap with those of German dairy group Milei, in which Allgauland has a 30 percent stake.

"Arla and Milei will face sufficiently strong competition from other well established suppliers such as FrieslandCampina, Lactalis, Glanbia, and Sachsenmilch in lactose and Volac, BMI and Lactalis in permeate," the EU executive said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Foo Yun Chee)