FRANKFURT Oct 5 Alliance Boots unit Anzag , one of the largest drugs distributors in Germany, said a government squeeze on pharmaceutical prices had triggered a "ruinous" price war.

The distribution industry was offering discounts to pharmacies that were "absurd from a business point of view", Anzag's Chief Executive, Thomas Truemper, said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Distributors were selling drugs at a mere 0.1 percent margin over procurement prices on average, he added, noting Anzag would no longer be drawn into discount wars "simply because this kind of behaviour is ruinous".

Truemper confirmed his outlook for 4.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in sales for the fiscal year to April 2012 and for a decline in earnings over the coming two years.

Rival Celesio has lowered its outlook twice this year.

Late last year, Germany introduced tougher rules on prices that drugmakers can charge medical insurers to keep the rise in healthcare costs in check.

It imposed forced discounts on existing drugs and gave medical insurers more say over how much new drugs will cost.

Alliance Boots, owned by private equity investor KKR , raised its stake in Anzag to 82 percent in 2010. Anzag vies with Celesio for the spot as the second-largest drugs wholesaler in Germany, after market leader Phoenix Pharmahandel. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger)