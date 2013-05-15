LONDON May 15 Alliance Boots, owner of
Europe's biggest pharmacy chain, posted a 6.1 percent rise in
year trading profit and said it was confident about its growth
prospects.
The firm said on Wednesday it made a trading profit of 1.27
billion pounds ($1.94 billion) in the year to March 31, though
revenue was down 2.6 percent to 22.4 billion pounds as consumers
across Europe grappled with government austerity measures and
fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Last year United States drugstore chain Walgreen
purchased a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots in a $6.7 billion
cash and stock deal. It has an option to proceed to a full
combination in two years.
Trading profit rose 6.8 percent to 865 million pounds in the
group's health and beauty division, and increased 5.1 percent to
435 million pounds in its pharmaceutical wholesale division.
Net borrowings were reduced by 1.12 billion pounds.
"We continue to be confident about our prospects and ability
to pursue profitable growth, organically, from our synergy
programmes and through international expansion," said executive
chairman Stefano Pessina.