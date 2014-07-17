July 17 Credit card processor Alliance Data Systems Corp reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in its customer loyalty programs business.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $137.4 million, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $116.4 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $1.27 billion. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)