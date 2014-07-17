BRIEF-Bank of America's credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 pct at Feb end
* Credit card delinquency rate was 1.63 percent at February end versus 1.60 percent at January end - SEC filing
July 17 Credit card processor Alliance Data Systems Corp reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in its customer loyalty programs business.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $137.4 million, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $116.4 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $1.27 billion. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, March 15 MRV Participações SA has launched its largest housing project ever, with 1.6 billion reais ($505 million) of estimated sales value, as Brazil's largest builder of low-income housing expands its foothold in the country's biggest city.
LONDON, March 15 Financial markets focused on Wednesday on what is widely expected to be the third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis, while there was some relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.