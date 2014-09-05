NEW YORK, Sept 5 Alliance HealthCare Services
Inc, a provider of diagnostics imaging and radiation
oncology services, is exploring a potential sale of the company,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Newport Beach, California-based Alliance, which has a market
capitalization of just over $300 million, has tapped investment
bank Moelis & Co to assist with that effort, the people
said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.
Alliance HealthCare Services says it provides imaging and
radiation oncology services to more than 1,000 hospitals and
healthcare institutions. Private equity firm Oaktree Capital
Management LP owns a 44 percent stake.
Representatives for Alliance did not immediately respond to
requests for comment, while a Moelis spokesperson declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing
by David Gregorio)