KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Shares in Malaysia's Alliance Financial Group rose as much as 3.8 percent on Monday after Singapore's DBS Bank won central bank approval to start talks with a unit of Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings for a 14 percent stake in the smaller lender.
By 0140 GMT, Alliance shares were up at 2.3 percent at 3.97 ringgit.
The possible stake sale in Alliance is part of a larger deal where DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank has agreed to pay S$9.1 billion to Temasek for its stake in Indonesia's Danamon bank.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly firmer on Thursday, further moving away from a more than one-week closing low hit earlier in the week, as better-than-expected corporate earnings boosted sentiment, although concerns over rising rates capped gains.
LONDON, Feb 23 Nordic buyout fund EQT said on Thursday it closed its third fund for infrastructure investments with a hard cap of 4 billion euros ($4.22 billion) which was raised in less than six months.