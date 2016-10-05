CALGARY, Alberta Oct 5 The Alliance natural gas
pipeline will shut down for seven days from Oct. 12 while new
sections of pipe are installed at two locations in western
Canada, Alliance Pipeline LP said on Wednesday.
The work is being done to accommodate a new highway being
built in Regina, Saskatchewan, with pipe being replaced in each
of the two locations where the highway will cross the mainline.
Alliance Pipeline LP, which is sponsored by affiliates of
Enbridge Income Fund and Veresen Inc, said it
has worked with customers to minimize business impacts and
expects no material negative financial impact as a result of the
outage.
The Alliance Pipeline is one of the most important
liquids-rich natural gas conduits between Western Canada's
Montney region and the Chicago market hub, delivering about 1.6
billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day.
Shippers include Seven Generations Energy and Crew
Energy Inc.
Alliance plans to remove natural gas from the affected
section of pipeline by flaring before the replacement work
begins.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Frances Kerry)