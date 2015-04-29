METALS-Copper steadies as Fed minutes hurt cyclical assets
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
LONDON, April 29 Alliance Trust spent three million pounds ($4.6 million) defending itself against a board overhaul campaign led by Elliott Advisors, the trust's chairwoman, Karin Forseke, told shareholders on Wednesday.
The investment firm agreed on Tuesday to revamp its board by appointing two of the three directors suggested by Elliott, settling a six-week campaign by the activist investor.
Forseke made the disclosure at the company's annual general meeting in Dundee, Scotland, a spokeswoman told Reuters. ($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
* UK has filed formal Brexit divorce, due to leave in 2019 (Adds quotes, details)
LONDON, April 6 BP and Iran's state-run oil company received a licence from the U.S. Treasury last year to operate their joint gas field in the North Sea following the lifting of Western sanctions on Tehran, BP said on Thursday.