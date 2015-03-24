(Adds detail on discount over net asset value, recasts headline
and first paragraph)
LONDON, March 24 Alliance Trust said it
was surprised at the move by investor interest group ShareSoc to
support a boardroom overhaul proposed by activist group Elliott
Investors before smaller shareholders had seen details of its
defence.
Alliance, which runs one of the country's biggest investment
trusts, is at the centre of a tussle with leading shareholder
Elliott, a U.S. fund agitating for a boardroom change to help
improve the value of the firm.
"Alliance Trust is surprised that Share Soc has decided to
issue a statement before the Board has published its Circular to
all shareholders," the embattled British investment company said
in an emailed statement.
"The board reiterates its concern that Elliott's proposal of
adding three Non-Executive Directors to the Alliance Trust Board
is an attempt to pursue its own agenda and maintains its belief
that these directors cannot be judged to be independent."
Elliott blames poor corporate governance at the Trust for a
relatively wide discount of around 12 percent to its net asset
value, which has largely remained unchanged since the hedge fund
announced its proposal on March 16. The Trust's factsheet shows
its peers trade at a average discount of 5.8 percent.
ShareSoc, which represents individual investors who invest
in the UK stock markets, called on the Trust's shareholders to
vote in favour of the proposed directors unless the Trust put
forward stronger arguments to the contrary, in a statement
published earlier on Tuesday.
"Requisitioning resolutions is simple democracy upon which
shareholders can make their own minds up and the initial and
rapid response from Alliance has been less than temperate,"
ShareSoc Deputy Chairman Roger Lawson said.
Alliance Trust has recommended that shareholders vote
against Elliott's resolutions.
Elliott has called for a vote on the boardroom shake-up at
the company's annual general meeting on April 29.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon
Jessop)