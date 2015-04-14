Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
LONDON, April 14 Alliance Trust investors should back a plan to install three new non-executive directors on the board put forward by activist investor Elliott Advisors, a leading shareholder vote advisory group said on Tuesday.
Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Ltd (PIRC) said Elliott, Alliance Trust's biggest shareholder with a 12 percent stake, had hired an independent research firm to find appropriate candidates for the benefit of all investors.
"It is considered that increased independent representation is a valuable safeguard against group-think and that sufficient assurance has been provided on the independence and calibre of the candidates to merit their election," PIRC said in a statement.
Elliott has proposed Anthony Brooke, a former executive in financial services, including at S.G. Warburg; Peter Chambers, former CEO of Legal & General Investment Management; and Rory Macnamara, a former senior corporate finance professional, including at Morgan Grenfell. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise, editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Avere Systems Inc says raises about $14 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nrnnUo)