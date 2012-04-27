LONDON, April 27 Management at Alliance Trust , one of Britain's biggest investment trust funds, has won against a shareholder resolution urging it to consider outsourcing the management of its assets.

Alliance said almost 80 percent of voting shareholders voted against the proposal, tabled by Isle of Man-based hedge fund Laxey Partners, at its annual general meeting held in the Scottish city of Dundee on Friday.

Laxey has been waging a campaign to shake up performance at Alliance, which is run by chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox, since 2010.

Last year Alliance defeated another controversial shareholder resolution pushed by the hedge fund to set up an automatic share buyback policy, which would have been triggered when a discount of its shares to net asset value fell below 10 percent.

Shares in Alliance Trust were changing hands at 363.1 pence in afternoon trading on Friday, up 0.3 percent.

The news comes after it emerged that Aberdeen Asset Management has written to the investment trust expressing an interest in taking on management of Alliance's 2.9 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) portfolio of assets. ($1=0.6178 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)