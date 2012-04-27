LONDON, April 27 Management at Alliance Trust
, one of Britain's biggest investment trust funds, has
won against a shareholder resolution urging it to consider
outsourcing the management of its assets.
Alliance said almost 80 percent of voting shareholders voted
against the proposal, tabled by Isle of Man-based hedge fund
Laxey Partners, at its annual general meeting held in the
Scottish city of Dundee on Friday.
Laxey has been waging a campaign to shake up performance at
Alliance, which is run by chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox,
since 2010.
Last year Alliance defeated another controversial
shareholder resolution pushed by the hedge fund to set up an
automatic share buyback policy, which would have been triggered
when a discount of its shares to net asset value fell below 10
percent.
Shares in Alliance Trust were changing hands at 363.1 pence
in afternoon trading on Friday, up 0.3 percent.
The news comes after it emerged that Aberdeen Asset
Management has written to the investment trust
expressing an interest in taking on management of Alliance's 2.9
billion-pound ($4.7 billion) portfolio of assets.
($1=0.6178 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)