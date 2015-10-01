LONDON Oct 1 Alliance Trust Plc said
its Chief Executive Katherine Garrett-Cox would step down from
the board of Alliance Trust Plc but continue as chief executive
of Alliance Trust Investments.
Garrett-Cox has been under pressure to address the trust's
underperformance and the gap between its share price and the
value of the assets it holds, a long pending demand by investors
that has led to three shareholder revolts since 2011.
"I would like to thank Katherine for her contribution to the
board over the past eight years and I am confident that under
her leadership ATI will create significant value for our
shareholders," said Karin Forseke, chair of Alliance Trust Plc.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)