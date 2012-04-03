* Alliance says Laxey plan short-termist

* Laxey plan to outsource fund management

* Alliance says resolutions waste resources

LONDON, April 3 Alliance Trust, one of Britain's biggest investment trusts, has hit back at rebel investor Laxey Partners, dismissing the hedge fund's demand it consider outsourcing the management of its assets as a short-term and self-interested exercise which wastes money.

Last month Laxey, which has waged a campaign dating back to 2010 to try and boost shareholder value at the trust, put forward a resolution to fellow shareholders demanding the investment trust consider bringing in outside fund managers.

In its response to shareholders, Alliance said on Tuesday Laxey's proposals would make it harder to align the interests of shareholders and investment managers, and that it was already committed to improving shareholder value.

"We are disappointed that Laxey has requisitioned the board again, having been convincingly defeated last year. This persistent requisitioning wastes shareholders' money and demonstrates Laxey's short-term attitude to its investment," Chairman Karin Forseke said in a statement.

Dundee, Scotland-based Alliance said the combined costs of the two shareholder resolutions will exceed 2.5 million pounds.

Isle of Man-based Laxey's campaign has targeted the discount to net asset value (NAV) at which Alliance's shares trade, demanding the trust close that gap through improved investment performance, share buybacks and bigger dividend payments.

Last year Alliance defeated a controversial shareholder resolution pushed by the hedge fund to set up an automatic buyback policy, which would have been triggered when a discount of its shares to NAV fell below 10 percent.

Alliance has since spent some 250 million pounds buying back 67.7 million shares - equating to more than 10 percent of its stock - to try and narrow the gap, marking a sea-change in Alliance's historical approach to buybacks.

At Dec. 31, Alliance had narrowed the discount to 15.5 percent from 17.1 percent 11-months earlier.

Alliance's annual general meeting will take place on April 27. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)