By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, April 3 Shareholder Laxey Partners has attacked Alliance Trust's refusal to outsource management of the fund, describing as "staggering" comments made on the subject earlier on Tuesday by the investment trust's new chairwoman Karin Forseke.

The hedge fund also questioned the independence and judgment of the Alliance board after Forseke said the trust would be better off self-managed.

Forseke had told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that neither she nor the board had been approached by a rival to take over management of its 2.9 billion pound ($4.6 billion) portfolio.

This followed comments made by Aberdeen Asset Management's chief executive Martin Gilbert to a British newspaper that he would be interested in managing Alliance's portfolio if it was put out to tender.

"We feel very confident about our business at the moment and being self-managed ... There tends to be greater incentive for external managers to focus on short term returns," Forseke said.

Aberdeen declined to comment.

"How our chairman in her second day in office can dismiss out of hand an approach from Aberdeen shows how little thought has been given to serious legitimate concerns over performance, rating and costs," Laxey said in a statement.

Last month Laxey, which has waged a campaign dating back to 2010 to try and boost shareholder value at the trust, put forward a resolution to fellow shareholders demanding the investment trust consider bringing in outside fund managers.

Dundee, Scotland-based Alliance said the combined costs of that resolution - plus another Laxey tabled last year and lost - will exceed 2.5 million pounds, and accused it of a short-term and self-interested exercise which wastes money.

Laxey said the 2.5 million pound figure seemed "extraordinary."

SUPPORT FOR CEO

Alliance believes Laxey's proposals would make it harder to align the interests of shareholders and investment managers, and that it was already committed to improving shareholder value.

Forseke also said she was "totally, absolutely, fully, wholeheartedly" behind chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox.

"Katherine and her team have done a fantastic job, she's got a great reputation, I think the changes that she has done to this business in the last four years have built an incredibly good platform," Forseke said.

Isle of Man-based Laxey's campaign has targeted the discount to net asset value (NAV) at which Alliance's shares trade, demanding the trust close that gap through improved investment performance, share buybacks and bigger dividend payments.

Last year Alliance defeated a controversial shareholder resolution pushed by the hedge fund to set up an automatic buyback policy, which would have been triggered when a discount of its shares to NAV was more than 10 percent.

Alliance has since spent some 250 million pounds buying back 67.7 million shares - equating to more than 10 percent of its stock - to try and narrow the gap, marking a sea-change in Alliance's historical approach to buybacks.

At Dec. 31 Alliance had narrowed the discount to 15.5 percent from 17.1 percent 11-months earlier, and it has since fallen to below 15 percent. At 1045 GMT, Alliance Trust shares were down 0.4 percent at 370.7 pence.

Alliance's annual general meeting will take place on April 27. ($1=0.6244 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)