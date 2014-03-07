UPDATE 2-BoE's Hogg resigns over failure to flag conflict of interest
LONDON, March 7 Dundee based investment manager Alliance Trust has started setting up companies registered in England ahead of an independence referendum in Scotland.
In a statement on Friday, the company said it had taken the step as a precaution amid uncertainty over tax, financial regulation and what currency an independent Scotland would use.
"The referendum in September is creating uncertainty for our customers and our business, which we have a responsibility to address," Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive of Alliance Trust PLC, said.
"We have started work to establish additional companies registered in England, in order to provide operational flexibility."
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday helped by higher trading income at market maker unit Winterflood.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Dublin is Bank of America's default option for a new base within the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, but other centres are on the table and no decision has yet been made, an executive said in Germany on Tuesday.