LONDON, March 7 Dundee based investment manager Alliance Trust has started setting up companies registered in England ahead of an independence referendum in Scotland.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it had taken the step as a precaution amid uncertainty over tax, financial regulation and what currency an independent Scotland would use.

"The referendum in September is creating uncertainty for our customers and our business, which we have a responsibility to address," Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive of Alliance Trust PLC, said.

"We have started work to establish additional companies registered in England, in order to provide operational flexibility."