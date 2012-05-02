BRIEF-Cedar fair says on track to achieve long-term adjusted EBITDA target
* Cedar fair reports record results for 2016 on strong attendance and guest spending growth
May 2 Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP said on Wednesday that first-quarter net revenue had dropped 10 percent as it was hurt by asset sales by the AXA Group.
Controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA, AllianceBernstein said net revenue was $682 million, compared with $7 55 mi llion a year earlier.
The company said it had experienced net outflows of $12 b illion in the quarter. Assets under management at the end of March totaled $41 9 b illion, down 12 p ercent from $47 7.3 bi llion a year earlier and up 3 percent from the end of December. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.