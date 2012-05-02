* Best retail sales quarter since 2007
* Fees from institutional clients drop sharply
* Earnings per unit beat analysts' expectations
* Shares up 1.9 percent
May 2 Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP
said first-quarter net revenue dropped 10 percent as customers
pulled more money out of stock funds and accounts that target
undervalued companies.
The company said it had total net outflows of $12.1 billion
in the quarter, the lowest since the second quarter of 2010.
That was better than what some analysts had expected, lifting
AllianceBernstein shares 1.9 percent to $14.30 while the stocks
of other asset managers showed 1 percent to 3 percent declines
in Wednesday trading.
Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said AllianceBernstein's
results were solid, particularly its outflow figure, which was
less than the $15 billion he and others had expected.
"It seems like they're making progress in terms of the
turnaround story," Kim said.
AllianceBernstein, controlled by French insurance giant Axa
SA, said net revenue had fallen to $682 million from
$755 million a year earlier.
Net income was 26 cents per unit, beating analysts' average
estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating income fell 27 percent to $101.2 million. The
company suffered because of lower asset management fees and
lower fees for its Bernstein research services.
Chief Executive Officer Peter Kraus said Asia remained the
company's strongest market, contributing to a $12.9 billion
increase in gross sales of stock and bond investments to retail
investors.
The retail segment posted net inflows of $2.3 billion in the
quarter, bringing its total assets under management to $124.2
billion, a 10 percent gain over the fourth quarter.
"This is our best retail sales quarter since the second
quarter of 2007, when sales were $13.6 billion," Kraus said on a
conference call with analysts and investors.
Still, AllianceBernstein said it was hurt by AXA's sales of
its Canadian and Australian businesses in 2011. Those sales
accounted for $5.8 billion, or about half, of its total outflows
in the first quarter.
Most of that lost business involved institutional investors.
As a result, year-over-year base fees from that client segment
declined 32 percent to $117 million.
Companywide assets under management at the end of March
totaled $419 billion, down 12 percent from a year earlier but up
3 percent from the end of the preceding quarter.
Outflows in the quarter were offset by $25.3 billion in
market appreciation.
AllianceBernstein continues to experience disruptions within
its value investment strategies, even though stock performance
has improved.
About $8.8 billion in client redemptions and terminations in
value stock funds and accounts offset sales of $2.1 billion in
the first quarter. Offsetting those outflows were $9.8 billion
in investment performance improvement.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and John Wallace)