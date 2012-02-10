* CEO calls 2011 "a difficult year for active managers"
* Client redemptions continue in stock funds
* Assets under management fall 15 percent from year ago
* Shares down in morning trading
By Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber
Feb 10 Money manager AllianceBernstein LP
turned in another disappointing financial report on
Friday, with fourth-quarter profit and revenue falling short of
Wall Street expectations as clients continued to pull money out
of its stock funds.
Shares of the New York-based company, which is controlled by
French insurer AXA, were down 6 percent in morning
trading.
Since becoming chairman and chief executive in December
2008, Peter Kraus, a former Goldman Sachs partner, has struggled
to revive a company that was reeling when he arrived.
AllianceBernstein's assets under management and stock price are
down 12 percent and 14 percent, respectively, during his tenure.
"In a year of extremely volatile markets and risk aversion
on the part of investors, it was a difficult year for active
managers to outperform," Kraus told analysts and investors on a
conference call on Friday. "Performance in our largest equity
services disappointed and we ended up with greater net outflows
in 2011 than in 2010."
The company also took a noncash charge of $587 million
related to unrecognized deferred incentive compensation.
Earnings excluding one-time items dropped to $37 million
from $139 million a year earlier. That gave the company earnings
per unit of 7 cents. Analysts on average had expected 19 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue fell 20 percent to $625 million. Analysts had
expected $650 million.
Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said the stock seemed to
be reacting to the earnings miss driven by the revenue
shortfall. Though he had forecast earnings of just four cents
per share and said AllianceBernstein's flow trends were a touch
better than he expected, Kim said the firm still has work to do
to bring investors back to its stock funds.
"They're still dealing with performance issues on the
large-cap core equities franchise, and that is likely to remain
a real drag on overall growth," Kim said in an interview.
The company reported $406 billion in assets under management
at the end of 2011, compared with $478 billion at the end of
2010. Net outflows in the fourth quarter were $13.2 billion.
Assets under management rose 1 percent from the end of the
third quarter, and showed a 4 percent improvement in January
from the end of 2011.
Shares of AllianceBernstein were down six percent to $15.53
in morning trading.
The company has been hurt somewhat by moves made by AXA.
During 2011, AXA sold its Canadian and Australian
businesses. AllianceBernstein managed about $16 billion for them
and expects to lose most of these assets over time.
In the fourth quarter, it had outflows associated with those
dispositions of nearly $4 billion, representing about $5 million
in revenue.
The company said it expects to see another $6 billion in
outflows related to the AXA asset sales in the first half of
2012.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in New York and Ross Kerber in
Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John Wallace and Phil
Berlowitz)