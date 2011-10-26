* Net outflows continue, $15.4 billion in Q3

* Company hit with $66.3 mln investment loss in the qtr

* Bernstein research revenue rises 23 pct from yr earlier (Adds details on revenue, outflow and operating income)

Oct 26 AllianceBernstein LP (AB.N), the New York-based money manager controlled by French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA), said on Wednesday that third-quarter net revenue fell 15 percent as it experienced $15.4 billion in net outflows.

AllianceBernstein reported net revenue of $642 million, down from $758 million in the year-earlier period. The third-quarter results were hurt by lower fees from a declining asset base and a $66.3 million investment loss.

The company reported $402 billion in assets under management at the end of the quarter. Net outflows from institutional investors were $9 billion in the quarter, slowing from the $15 billion in outflows recorded in the previous three months.

Adjusted operating income in the quarter was $106.5 million, down 13 percent from the year-earlier period.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., the publicly traded part of the company, owns about 38 percent of the operating company's outstanding units. Axa owns about 63 percent of the operating company.

The adjusted net income that passes to the holding company was 30 cents per unit, compared with 36 cents per unit a year earlier. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)