* AllianceBernstein battles outflows, sagging profit margin
* Company gets support from parent AXA
By Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin
Feb 17 Struggling asset manager
AllianceBernstein LP said on Friday that it cut about 90
jobs this week, including portfolio managers as the company
battles outflows and a sagging profit margin.
The cuts, which represent about 2 percent of the New York
company's work force, come as Chief Executive Peter Kraus
battles to reduce expenses and stop outflows in its U.S. equity
products.
AllianceBernstein has $421 billion in assets under
management, but its value equity strategies have been out of
favor with investors seeking safety in fixed-income funds.
Last week, AllianceBernstein reported that net revenue in
the fourth quarter dropped 20 percent to $625 million. Net
outflows in the quarter were $13.2 billion.
Controlled by French insurer AXA,
AllianceBernstein also will consolidate or close some of its
smaller equity services, or investment strategies meant for
institutions and other investors, company spokesman John Meyers
said.
Meyers said about 30 of the workers cut were investment
professionals, such as analysts and portfolio managers. The
company will not take a special charge against earnings because
of the cuts, he said.
Despite the cuts, AllianceBernstein will keep adding new
products, Meyers said, citing the recent introduction of
products like market-neutral and low-volatility funds.
AllianceBernstein reported it had 3,764 employees at the end
of 2011, down from 4,256 at the end of 2010.
PARENTAL SUPPORT
AXA has stood by AllianceBernstein despite its troubles,
most recently during a conference call with analysts to discuss
AXA's own 2011 earnings on Feb. 16.
Though acknowledging AllianceBernstein's outflows, AXA
Deputy Chief Executive Denis Duverne said the asset manager
still provides a strategic benefit. "We believe it remains a
very strong franchise, and there is a lot of upside," he said.
Despite the problems with equities, Duverne said,
AllianceBernstein's bond products have done better. Also,
AllianceBernstein "is developing rapidly in alternatives and
liability driven strategies, and that's where the future of the
firm lies," he said.
Other asset managers also have cut jobs recently. BlackRock
Inc said last month that it had cut 3 percent of its
workforce in the fourth quarter, and Legg Mason Inc also
said last month it had finished a restructuring that cut 500
jobs overall.
Legg Mason's cuts began in 2010, while BlackRock said it had
hired a net 900 new people during all of 2011.
Shares of AllianceBernstein are down 40 percent over the
past 12 months, underperforming the 16 percent decline on the
Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index.
CUTS PART OF STRATEGY
Meyers said the job cuts are in keeping with strategies the
company has already outlined to reduce expenses and streamline
operations. Kraus, for example, told investors and analysts on a
conference call last week that he is attacking the company's
rent costs.
"We are going to continue to focus on taking rent down and
it is a very large portion of our cost," Kraus said on the call.
"It is our intention to continue to improve the margin even if
we weren't growing."
Since becoming chairman and chief executive in December
2008, Kraus, a former Goldman Sachs partner, has
struggled to revive a company that was reeling when he arrived.
At times he has been pressed by analysts to do more to shake up
the company, including selling off some of its businesses.
Kraus has resisted such suggestions and argued that many of
its institutional investor customers still want exposure to
value stocks and other areas that AllianceBernstein can provide.
In December, Kraus oversaw a reorganization of executives
that included the departure of David Steyn, who had been chief
operating officer.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing
by Matthew Lewis and Tim Dobbyn)