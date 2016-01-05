BRIEF-Nvidia CEO's 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million
* CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's FY 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $10 million in fy 2016
Jan 5 New York-based investment management firm AllianceBernstein appointed Jamie Hammond as head of its EMEA client group and chief executive of AllianceBernstein Ltd in London.
He joins from Franklin Templeton, where he was managing director of Europe.
Hammond will report to Robert Keith, global head of the client group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Aetna Inc - CEO Mark T. Bertolini's total compensation for 2016 was $18.7 million versus $17.3 million in 2015