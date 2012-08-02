(Adds details on flows, operating profit)

Aug 2 U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP said Thursday that second-quarter net revenue and profit dropped sharply as clients pulled money from accounts and funds invested in large-cap stocks.

The company said it had total net outflows of $2.8 billion in the quarter, which was its lowest quarterly level since early 2008.

Still, AllianceBernstein, controlled by giant French insurer Axa SA, said net revenue fell to $642 million from $728 million in the year-ago quarter. Assets under management at the end of June were $407 billion, compared with $461 million in the year-ago quarter.

Base fees, which include what the company charges clients for managing their money, fell 16 percent to $422 million from year-ago levels. The company also booked an $11 million investment loss.

Operating income was $79 million, a 32 percent drop from year-ago levels.

Adjusted net income was 24 cents per unit, matching analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's stock has fallen 27.5 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Index of U.S. Asset Managers, which is down 5.8 percent in the same period.