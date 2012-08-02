BRIEF-Xerox sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 2 AllianceBernstein Holding LP disclosed on Thursday that it is losing $5 billion in assets under management after giant mutual fund operator Vanguard Group fired the company as the adviser on three funds.
AllianceBernstein, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said the loss of business will not have a material effect on its overall revenue and operating income. Vanguard terminated the contracts in July.
AllianceBernstein's assets under management totaled $407.3 billion at the end of June. That's down from $419 billion three months before as the company was hurt by net outflows of $2.8 billion and a $9 billion decline in investment performance. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across southern Ontario started to resume on Friday after being halted due to a power outage at Canadian National Railway's rail traffic control center, officials said.
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract