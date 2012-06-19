June 19 Walgreen Co said it would buy a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion in cash and stock to create the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise.

Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, said the deal would add substantially to its earnings per share in the first year. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)