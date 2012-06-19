(Adds share movement)

June 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp said it would buy $475 million worth of private label credit card accounts from department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc .

Shares of Alliance Data rose 1 percent in early trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Bon-Ton shares were up 5 percent on the Nasdaq.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Alliance Data said in a statement.

Alliance Data, which provides private label credit card services to retailers, said the acquired portfolio carried only a modest level of delinquencies.

The company, which will also manage the retailer's private label credit card program, said the deal would not add to its earnings in 2012. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Viraj Nair)