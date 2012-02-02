* Q4 oper EPS $1.70 vs est $1.49

Feb 2 Alliance Data Systems Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, driven by strong demand in its Epsilon segment, and raised its 2012 forecast.

The Dallas-based company, which provides private-label credit card services to retailers, said it expects core earnings per share of $2.13 for the first quarter, and $8.45 in the full year 2012.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of $2.17 a share in the first quarter and $8.37 a share in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $66 million, or $1.12 a share, compared with $47 million, or 84 cents a share, last year.

Core earnings were $1.70 a share during the quarter.

Revenue climbed 12 percent to $848 million.

Analysts had expected the company to report earnings of $1.49 on revenue of $847.9 million.

Epsilon -- Alliance Data's online marketing vendor -- brought in revenue of $255 million in the fourth quarter, up 42 percent from last year.

Revenues from the private label business, which is one of the biggest contributers to the company's revenue growth, rose 7 percent to $380 million.

Shares of the company closed at $111.01 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)