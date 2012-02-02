* Q4 oper EPS $1.70 vs est $1.49
* Sees Q1 core EPS $2.13 vs est $2.17
* Sees FY 12 core EPS $8.45 vs est $8.37
Feb 2 Alliance Data Systems Corp
posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations,
driven by strong demand in its Epsilon segment, and raised its
2012 forecast.
The Dallas-based company, which provides private-label
credit card services to retailers, said it expects core earnings
per share of $2.13 for the first quarter, and $8.45 in the full
year 2012.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a
profit of $2.17 a share in the first quarter and $8.37 a share
in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $66
million, or $1.12 a share, compared with $47 million, or 84
cents a share, last year.
Core earnings were $1.70 a share during the quarter.
Revenue climbed 12 percent to $848 million.
Analysts had expected the company to report earnings of
$1.49 on revenue of $847.9 million.
Epsilon -- Alliance Data's online marketing vendor --
brought in revenue of $255 million in the fourth quarter, up 42
percent from last year.
Revenues from the private label business, which is one of
the biggest contributers to the company's revenue growth, rose 7
percent to $380 million.
Shares of the company closed at $111.01 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)